Get your weather radio programmed by the TV6 weather team

With severe weather season here, the TV6 Weather team will be helping keep you safe by setting up weather alerts on programmable weather radios.

TV6 is teaming up with Hy-Vee food stores; buy a weather radio at the store and we can program it to issue weather alerts for your area. See below for the schedule of events:

2019 Hy-Vee Weather Radio Programming Schedule

Date - Location - Time

Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.