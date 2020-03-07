Getting ready for Daylight Saving Time

We fell back, now it's time to spring forward! On Sunday, March 8th at 2 am the time will advance. There seems to be some confusion as to whether or not Illinois will stay on daylight saving time.

In November, the Illinois Senate passed a bill that would have Illinois residents set their clocks one hour ahead and stay there. But that bill is currently stalled. Even if Governor J.B. Pritzker signs it into law, it wouldn't take effect unless it's approved by the federal government.

So, get your clocks ready for tomorrow's switch! As you change your clocks, you'll also want to change the batteries on your smoke detectors!

The Illinois State Fire Marshall says the chances of dying in a home fire are reduced by 54% in homes where working smoke alarms are present.

Dead batteries accounted for 25% of smoke alarm failures. The office of the state fire marshall says while you change the batteries in your smoke alarms, you should also review your family's fire safety plans.