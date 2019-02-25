Getting rid of winter blues with hot yoga

Tapas Hot Yoga held a free community class on Sunday, where anyone could try a hot yoga class and see how it felt.

One woman has been to over 70 classes and loves the workout: "It's a great way to get warm right away so you're a little more sweaty, so you're sweating more and it gives you a different kind of workout" said Abby Graffagna.

Hot yoga has many benefits, from mental health to physical health.

Sarah Connors, one of the yoga instructors, said, "I think one of the greatest benefits to practicing hot yoga in the winter is that you're not only getting the 95 degree temperatures giving you external warmth, you're getting the internal warmth from the core and flexibility. So internal heat, in short, is what tapas means."

So, it's a great way to beat the cold.

"Some of the benefits are laying in a room where it's super warm, kind of beating the winter blues and it's really great for the muscles to warm and limber them. And people like it!" said Angie Ray, yoga instructor.

Although it's recommended to practice yoga year-round, there is a slight increase in attendance in the winter.

Graffagna said she practices hot yoga more in the winter than the summer because it's so cold outside!

Ray agrees, "It feels amazing when you're coming in from a -20 temps to a 90 degree room. You can come in on a mat instead of a physical practice, and it still feels awesome."

The classes hold a maximum of 30 students. The room warms up slowly, and by the end it can reach up to 100 degrees, and you can burn around 500 calories.

Tapas Hot Yoga will be offering four more free classes in the month of March. For more information, you can visit their website: https://tapasyogashala.com/