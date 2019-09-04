Getting to know TV6 Reporter Montse Ricossa on Paula Sands Live

She's from Mexico City and was raised in St. Charles, Illinois.

You may have seen TV6 reporter Montse Ricossa out and about throughout the Quad Cities. She covers a wide variety of stories; anything from breaking news and city council meetings to covering cultural events here in the Quad Cities.

Montse is passionate about bringing Spanish news to the Quad Cities and is working on a podcast "Descubre with Montse" (Discover with Montse).

The podcast will help viewers "discover" what's going on in the Quad Cities and do specials with Latinos and those from other cultures who are making a difference in the area.

The topic this week is Hispanic Heritage and how it's affecting the United States and the Quad Cities.