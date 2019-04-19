Giant pothole may have saved Nebraska man's life

A lot of people complain about potholes, but one Nebraska man may have potholes to thank for saving his life.

Monday afternoon, Gretna Rescue rushed to help a 59-year-old man with a racing heart at work. The ambulance had a 20-minute drive to the emergency room, and at one point the patient's heart was beating at a rate of 200 beats per minute.

During the seven-mile ride to the hospital, the rig hit a pothole. Medics told the hospital, as relayed by the Omaha Scanner on Twitter, that the jolt of the pothole converted the patient's racing heart to normal rhythms.

"It's rare, but it's a well-described phenomenon," Nebraska Medicine's Dr. Andrew Goldsweig said.

He wasn't the physician on the case but provided details on how the jarring from the pothole could be so helpful.

"One way to treat that is with an electrical shock. Classically, you'll see it on television. The paddles, 'Clear' and a big jolt. Turns out, you can do that with a pothole," Goldsweig said.

Gretna Fire and Rescue's chief decline to talk about where the lifesaving pothole was located so that the patient's privacy would not be violated. Friends of the patient said they expect him to make a full recovery.

Goldsweig said there's one well-documented case from the late '70s where the patient was jolted into a normal heart rhythm by a speedbump.