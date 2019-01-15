Gilda's Club to hold yoga workshop for those affected by cancer

Those affected by cancer can take part in a yoga workshop through Gilda's Club.

Officials with the club say sessions will be held weekly from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Care Center in the Moline Education Center. That is located at 500 John Deere Road in Moline. The sessions will start on Tuesday, Jan. 29 and go until Tuesday, March 5.

The 6-week series is composed of four sessions of chair yoga and two sessions of traditional yoga. Sessions will be tailored for cancer patients in treatment, cancer survivors, those who have completed treatment and those that provide care to a loved one with cancer.

The sessions will integrate the breathe with body awareness, it will also:

- Builds strength and flexibility in safe ways

- Stimulates your immune system and builds bone density

- Detoxifies the body and cultivates a sense of well-being

- Creates a sense of community

- Empowers participants to take control and enhance their lives

Officials say anyone who is impacted by cancer is welcome to attend.

For more details and to register, please call Gida's Club at 563-326-7504, email kelly@gildasclubqc.org or visit this link.