Girl, 5, burned after her mouth caught on fire at Las Vegas dentist, lawsuit states

A Las Vegas family is suing their daughter’s dentist, alleging a routine procedure turned into a several-night stay at the hospital when the girl’s mouth caught fire.

The lawsuit claims Dr. Deep Dhillon of Just for Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics failed to take proper precautions to keep the 5-year-old safe during the January 2019 appointment to put multiple crowns on her teeth.

"You go in thinking that you're in good hands and that your child's going to be safe, so this has been kind of a traumatic event for the whole family," said the family’s attorney, Alison Brasier.

After the girl was given anesthesia, a tool was used to prep her teeth. The lawsuit alleges a spark was caused that caused the throat pack in her mouth to ignite and produce a fire.

The 5-year-old spent at least four days in the hospital for burns to her mouth, according to the lawsuit.

Brasier says in the case of most routine procedures, the conditions could make for a perfect, unsafe storm inside a patient's mouth, if the dentist isn't careful.

“If you’re under sedation, you have oxygen coming through. You’ve got usually cotton or other flammable material in your mouth. Then, you have these tools that can become overheated if proper precautions aren’t taken,” Brasier said. “If those overheated tools cause anything to spark, you really have the perfect storm for what happened in this case.”

The victim, who is now 6, is doing well physically, according to Brasier, and the family doesn’t expect her injuries to be lifelong.

“Really, they just want to prevent this from happening to other people and make sure that if something does happen that the parties that are responsible get held accountable,” Brasier said.

The lawyer representing Dr. Dhillon said it is not the firm’s practice to comment on pending claims.

Copyright 2020 KTNV via CNN. All rights reserved.