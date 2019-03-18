Girl, 5, missing after falling into California river

After more than three hours, emergency crews in California had to call off their search for a 5-year-old girl who fell into the Stanislaus River.

Firefighters responded to a report of nine people in the river, unable to get out, Sunday evening at the Knights Ferry Recreation Area, according to a Facebook post by the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.

One man was rescued from a tree, while the others got out of the river with help. All were accounted for except a 5-year-old girl who slipped off the rocks and fell into the water about 5 p.m., reported the sheriff’s department on Twitter.

Family members and bystanders attempted to rescue the girl but were unable to reach her.

“Her father went and jumped in the water after her, but because of the water current and how cold it is — it’s really high this time of year — he started struggling, and he was not able to reach his daughter,” said Stanislaus County sheriff’s spokesman Royjindar Singh, according to the Los Angeles Times.

One man was briefly able to grab the 5-year-old’s clothing, but Singh says the current “ripped her out of his hands.”

The girl’s aunt identified her to KTXL as Matilda Athens Ortiz. She said Matilda was with her father and two of his friends when she went to dip her feet in the water and was swept away.

Authorities spent more than three hours searching for the girl until darkness made the search too dangerous, according to the fire department. Officials say high water flow and difficult terrain also contributed to the decision to call off the search.

Recent storms created dangerous conditions along the river, KTXL reports.

The sheriff’s department says deputies will resume the search in the morning. They have not released the girl’s name.

“Please stay away from the river, the water is moving very fast, and it is cold. If you need to be near the water, always have a personal flotation device (LIFE Jacket) on,” read the post.

