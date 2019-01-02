Girl Scout Cookie Season Begins

We know... You just started working on your New Year's Resolutions, but the Girl Scouts are selling their cookies, and to make matters worse, they have a new temptation this year.

The Girl Scout cookie season officially kicked off on Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019.

The season brings a new Gluten-Free cookie that contains rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips with a hint of sea salt.

The other gluten-free offering is toffee-tastic, which was first introduced in 2015.

They join returning classics such as Thin Mints, S'mores, and Samoas.

Don't worry we will look away while you dive in.