Girl Scout Cookie Booths going up in the Quad Cities

Starting on Valentine's Day, The Girl Scouts in the Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois Council will begin hosting Cookie Booths outside local businesses and at community events.

Girl Scouts have been collecting orders for cookies on the iconic order cards and online through Digital Cookie.

Now, customer orders are beginning to arrive! Community members can order (or reorder) cookies at Cookie Booths from February 14 through March 22, 2020.

A list of locally scheduled Cookie Booths can be found here