Girl Scouts creates virtual program for kids during COVID-19 crisis

Girl Scouts in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois can now earn their badges through a new virtual program. Some of the topics available include learning more about the outdoors, STEM, life skills, service, and entrepreneurship. You can even participate in the program if you're not in Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts creates a virtual program for kids during COVID-19 crisis

The program is a way Girl Scouts can continue to learn something new every day from home. "There are so many opportunities for our girls and it keeps them connected to girl scouts. It builds their courage and character," said Diane Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

Nelson says right now we're in a crisis and these programs will help connect girls with their troops. It gives the girls a new experience with something they already love. Caroline and Elizabeth Recker are girl scouts and have taken part in many virtual programs like cooking, making watercolors, and science experiments. "It's really fun. But since they couldn't see or hear us, it was kind of different than raising your hand when talking."

The Recker girls also learned about cyber-security by making bags where you put your information you can share like favorite movies, a favorite song, and favorite animals on the outside. Inside the bag, you hide the information like how old you are, what school you go to, and what your middle name is.

Their mom, Betsy Recker, says it's a great way to keep them engaged while staying indoors and being out of schools. "Most of the children are in extracurricular activities postponed, by having the Girl Scouts it gives them an outlet that they enjoy doing."

Elizabeth and Caroline say earning a badge is exciting and they love putting it on their vest.

Because of COVID-19, the Girl Scout cookie season got cut short. You can still buy your cookies online by clicking here. There's also an option to donate cookies to first responders.