Girl Scouts work to change the QCA, one straw at a time

9 and 10-year-old girls are working to make a difference in Western Illinois. Girl Scout troop 4322 is asking the Villages of Port Byron and Rapids City to make a switch to paper straws. They say this will make a change in the QCA, considering Americans alone use about 500 million plastic straws every day. That's enough to wrap around the globe 2 and a half times!

Nevaeh Wheelan, Maddie Reveal., and Emme DeBaley enjoying kiddie cocktails with paper straws.

The girl scouts hope that by switching to paper, they'll make a dent in that huge number. Their age is no limit they say: "just because we're younger doesn't mean we don't have a say or we can't make a difference," said Nevaeh Wheelan, one of the girls from Girl Scout Troop 4322.

"Kids can always make a difference. Not just adults. And it helps the planet if more people help than just adults because kids can help too," added Emme DeBaley, one of the other Girl Scouts.

Helping by making a presentation for city officials, asking for the Villages of Port Byron and Rapids City to ban plastic straws. "Because we are right next to the Mississippi River and Rock River and those lead up to the Gulf of Mexico where there are five of the seven species of turtles that get harmed and sometimes eat the straws," said Neveah.

"It was a little bit hard to memorize the lines because you're speaking in front of the mayor and it's a big deal," said Maddie Reveal.

Then making their rounds to local businesses - who were immediately impressed. Lynn Hunt, co-owner of The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium was one of the businesses that Troop 4322 presented to. "When they came in and did the presentation, I was so impressed I immediately grabbed my phone and ordered from their supplier paper instead of plastic and we'll filter those soon."

Now, the guests at The Edge are drinking out of paper straws, making the Girl Scouts and their parents proud. "I've always been wanting to make a difference about something because this world needs it," said DeBaley.

The Girl Scout Troop is asking you try to avoid single-use plastics and purchase things like metal straws. They said a straw blown into Mississippi River near the Quad Cities will reach the Gulf of Mexico in about 45 days!

And it's almost Girl Scout cookie season! Sales start this Sunday - you can find your local girl scout troop hhere.