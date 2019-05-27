Girl dead, boy fighting for life following double shooting in Richmond, Va., park

One girl has died and a boy has been shot after a double shooting at a cookout on Richmond’s south side.

Officers were called to Carter Jones Park, in between Perry and Bainbridge streets, for a report of a shooting at approximately 7:23 p.m. Sunday.

Richmond police say two juveniles, a boy and a girl, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The girl succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The boy is still suffering from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

