Girl dies, brother not found after being swept out to sea in Ore.

CLATSOP CO., Ore. (KATU/CNN) - A father and his two young children were swept out into the ocean by high surf.

The girl, 7, died, and the 4-year-old boy was not found. The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday it had called off its search for the child.

The father's condition was not released, but he is expected to survive.

"These tides are unpredictable, and you cannot win against mother nature," said Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier.

Crews started searching around 1 p.m. Saturday for the father and his two children in the area of Falcon Cove.

Oregon State Police say the man was standing on the shore holding his children when they were swept up by a wave.

The man and his daughter were brought to shore by the Coast Guard and then taken to the hospital.

"Surf conditions are challenging, making search conditions very challenging, so that's why we used our air assets and crews to get a better perspective from the air," Strohmaier said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The tragedy served as a deadly reminder of how dangerous the coast can be during the winter months.

"We want to make sure the public is aware how rough the sea can be and to stay away, respect that distance," Strohmaier said.

