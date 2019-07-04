Girl singing “Star-Spangled Banner” on KWQC was born near QC

Viewers for the past two weeks have been asking about the girl who sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" in the national anthem video now played early each morning on KWQC TV6.

KWQC and 92 other Gray Digital Media television stations on June 18 brought back the tradition of playing the anthem each day.

The song is performed by a girl with a stunning voice who is only 9 years old.

Reina Ozbay has been singing in front of crowds since she was four and already has a number of professional accomplishments under her belt including performances in productions of Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid, according to Backstage.

Although she now lives in south Florida, Ozbay was born just three hours away from the Quad Cities in Milwaukee, according to WBAY-TV.

Her Wisconsin roots include a father who went to Milwaukee School of Engineering and mother who attended Marquette University.

According to Internet Movie Database, Ozbay’s “angelic soprano voice is classically trained, and she studies both opera and musical theater.”

Her YouTube channel shows Ozbay performing “O Holy Night” and “Ave Maria” among other songs.