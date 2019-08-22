Girl who took rock from national park mails it back, apologizes

A heartwarming story and a teachable moment out of Great Smoky Mountains National Park: a girl who took a rock from the park during her visit felt guilty and mailed it back with an adorable apology letter.

A girl named Karina sent an apology to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after taking a rock from the park during her visit. (CNN)

In a Saturday Facebook post, park rangers shared the letter, which was signed "Karina."

According to the post, Karina included a donation and a pencil drawing of a waterfall at the park.

The rangers replied, thanking Karina and assuring her the rock had been returned to its rightful location in the falls.

In a separate post, rangers noted that taking or even moving rocks can threaten the eggs of the park's giant hell-bender salamanders.

