Girls receive Girl Scout Bronze Award for school sign

Not everyone knows what's going on at their neighborhood school. That's why some scouts from a troop in Galesburg got the idea of improving communication by helping put up a sign.

The project earned Clarissa Young, Emily Paul, and Ella Berry of Troop 5832 the Bronze Award, which is the highest award for Girl Scouts in 4th and 5th grade.

The girls wanted a sign outside their school, Alwood Elementary, as a way to inform parents and the community of upcoming events.

According to the Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, the girls also brainstormed fundraising ideas and coordinated the installation of the lighted sign.

Congratulations!