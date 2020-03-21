Girls thank, feed truck drivers at I-80 rest stop

A group of girls handed out thank you bags full of food to truck drivers at an I-80 rest stop on Saturday.

The girls come from a family of truck drivers and have noticed how busy they are making sure grocery store shelves across the country get stocked.

“We are here to support the truckers because they don’t have a lot of food,” said 13-year-old Jadelynn Brown.

Brown and her cousins Kearston Reinier, 10, and Kyleigh Reiner, 11, handed out the thank you bags to truck drivers like Chance Durden.

“I was coming out of the restrooms and one of the girls came up to me and said here you go thank you,” Durden said. “It made me tear up a little bit.”

It’s difficult for drivers like Durden to stop and get food during COVID-19 mandates even though they are the ones keeping grocery store shelves stocked.

“If you look behind me you’ll see the trucks and the trailers we stand at 13 feet 6 inches and we weigh 80,000 pounds,” Durden said. “It’s kind of hard for us to get through a drive-thru.”

The girls filled the bags with water, sandwiches, chips and pudding.

"Support the truckers because they support us back," Kyleigh said.

Receiving the thank you made Durden’s day.

“It means a lot to me to see the public is appreciative of us truck drivers.”