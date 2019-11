Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) officials are issuing out safety tips for drivers as they approach snowplows.

"Please give us room to work," officials said in a Facebook post on Monday. "Snowplows don't operate like any other vehicle on the road."

Officials say if you are to see a plow, to not tailgate or drive alongside it for any distance.

"Blowing snow makes it very hard for the driver to see you," IDOT officials said.