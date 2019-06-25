Godsmack to make stop at the TaxSlayer Center

Godsmack has extended their 2019 summer tour with a concert at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois.

The date of the scheduled concert is September 22nd, 2019.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28th, 2019.

The band--Sully Erna[vocals, guitar], Tony Rombola [guitar], Robbie Merrill [bass], and Shannon Larkin [drums]-just wrapped their European and U.K. dates. They've spent more than a year on the road, both in North America and throughout Europe in support of their WHEN LEGENDS RISE album.

