This week, Gold Coast Salvage went into homes in the area of 719 Main Street in Davenport.

This week, Gold Coast Salvage went into homes in the area of 719 Main Street in Davenport. (KWQC)

They're looking to save and eventually resell parts of the historic homes.

Palmer bought them to expand their campus, but instead of tearing them down right away, they wanted to try first to save the history.