Gold Star 500 takes ride across Illinois to remember fallen soldiers

34 bicyclists are traveling 500 miles around the state of Illinois in honor of gold star families. The ride began at the Illinois Army National Guard Marseilles Training Center and will end at Cantigney Park in Wheaton, Ill on Saturday.

The Gold Star 500 started at the Illinois Army National Guard’s Marseilles Training Center and will end at Cantigney Park in Wheaton, Ill.

The Gold Star 500 started in 2017 from Gold Star Mission as a way to raise money for scholarships in memory of fallen soldiers. The 500 mile ride is meant to push the body of the bicyclists.

"Every inch of our body is sore right now. And it's just a small symbolic gesture of the pain that these family members, these community members feel every day," David Helfrich, founder and president of Gold Star Mission, said.

While riding, they stop in communities where gold star families live, carrying on their legacy.

"We realized that oftentimes these young men and women, they are heroes and they make the ultimate sacrifice. And they're forgotten not shortly after they're buried. And so we wanted to make sure that we preserve their memory. And their honor. And make sure that they are never forgotten," Helfrich said.

One father, who lost his son in Afghanistan, traveled along with the group on Wednesday. His son, Sgt. Douglas James Riney was killed October 19, 2016 during his second deployment. For his father, David, being apart of the 500 mile journey meant a lot to him.

"It's amazing to go through these little towns and have the kids out there with the flags. Have people out there. You know, to just know that they're remembering that our...that Doug is not forgotten. That these other soldiers, these fallen soldiers are not forgotten. They're remembered. it's very important," David Riney said.

Since 2017, the Gold Star 500 has raised over $100,000 for scholarships.

"It just, it means a lot to us that they're out doing this. They're out riding their bike 100 miles a day for five days to honor our children and our loved ones. That means the world to us," Riney said.

Each of the scholarships is personalized in memory of a fallen service member. Anyone enrolled in higher education is eligible to apply.

More information on Gold Star Mission and their scholarships can be found on the link on the right side of this page (bottom of the page if on a mobile device).