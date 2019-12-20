Gold coin valued at $1,450 left in Dubuque Salvation Army red kettle

The Salvation Army of Dubuque said an anonymous person dropped a gold coin in one of its red kettles Thursday.

Captain Matt Phelps said the coin was a 1979 Gold Krugerrand with an estimated value of about $1,450. It was dropped off at a red kettle at the Dubuque HyVee on Locust.

“We’re so excited when this happens and it couldn’t have come this year at a better time," Phelps said.

This comes as the Salvation Army announced its donation total for 2019 is about $25,000 behind money collected at this time last year.

“The anonymous donation of this coin is energizing. The Dubuque community has been wonderful in coming through for us when we need it, and we’re hoping residents help us make that goal," Phelps said.

The 2019 goal for the kettle campaign is $225,000 with a goal of $118,000 coming directly from the kettles, according to the Salvation Army. The kettle campaign runs to Dec. 24. The mail appeal continues until the middle of January.

You can read the original story at kcrg.com.