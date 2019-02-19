Golden Girls cruise to set sail in 2020

Thank you for being a friend! Golden Girls fans have been given the biggest gift. About a year from now, the Golden Girls at Sea Cruise sets sail.

Appropriately enough, it leaves from Miami, the setting of the iconic 80's show.

The 5-night cruise also stops in Key West and Cozumel, but the onboard activities are what may excite fans of the show the most.

Cruisers will get to participate in a karaoke party at Blanche's pickup spot the "Rusty Anchor" and of course, there will be a cheesecake party.

Tickets for the trip on the Celebrity Infinity start at around $1,000. Surviving Golden Girls cast member, Betty White, hasn't said she will make an appearance but she hasn't said she won't either.