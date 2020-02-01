Golfers played in the snow for the Chili Golf Open

A strange sight for February: people out golfing in the snow! It was Davenport Public Work's 32nd annual Chili Golf Open.

There were over 25 teams braving the winter weather and playing a round of golf in the snow at Red Hawk Golf Course.

Kathy Daggett who was golfing with friends said golfing in the snow was very cold. One of her friends would make snow angels while waiting for her turn, "it's just different, fun!"

The visibility on the golf course limited due to the clouds, however, the golf balls were bright green.

There was some ingenuity on the course - some like Kory Tuttle brought golf sleds instead of golf bags! He was out golfing with his friend Tim Rogers: "there's snow, it's cold, windy. As you can see, people come out and support it though."

The teams having to trek their way in inches of snow to reach each of the nine holes. Rogers said the cold did get in the way of the game, "even though it's cold, it'd be better to be at home, warm on my lazy boy, this is the way it goes."

Daggett added, "it's a good time to be out in the cold weather when we usually don't get out."

The golfers kept brightly colored golf balls, a package of tees, and a bowl of chili.

The golfers said it took about 3 times as many swings as it does in the usual golfing weather.