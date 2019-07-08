‘Gone with the Wind’ mansion for sale in Georgia

Scarlett would certainly be green with envy. You could be the new owner of the “Gone with the Wind” mansion.

After a recent $2 million renovation, the owners put the Twelve Oaks Bed and Breakfast up for auction. Opening bids start at $1 million.

Here’s what makes the “Gone with the Wind” property in Covington, Ga., so special, according to a description of it on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

“When Selznick International Pictures purchased the film rights to the book in 1939, Mitchell had no interest in being involved in the production except for doing one thing: She came across a photograph of an 1836 plantation-style house in the Atlanta Journal, cut it out and mailed it to David Selznick with notations that it was identical to the house that she envisioned for the book’s character Ashley Wilkes."

The 10,000-square-foot mansion has lots of modern amenities to go along with its old-school charm: 11-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, 12 bedrooms, 13 baths and 12 fireplaces.

And when you get outside there’s a swimming pool with a pergola, covered porches, a large deck, over three acres of gardens with a four-car carriage house that includes charging stations for your electric vehicles.

Interested parties don’t have much time to act. The auction ends July 25.

After that, your chances are, well … “Gone with the Wind.”

