Gonorrhea cases surge 414% in Whiteside County

The Whiteside County Health Department is warning the public gonorrhea cases are up 414 percent compared to last year.

36 cases have been reported in the first half of 2019, compared to seven cases last year.

Whiteside County reported in April that there has been a surge of gonorrhea with many of the infected attributing it to having anonymous sex with people coming in from Rockford and Chicago to attend parties, according to SaukValley.com.

Most of the people are in their 20s, but other reported cases involve teens and those in their 40s.

Whiteside County is also seeing an uptick in chlamydia and syphilis, SaukValley.com reported.