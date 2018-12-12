The winter weather advisory remains in effect for areas along and north of highway 20. This means most of our area is not going to be impacted with freezing rain this morning. In fact as of this morning all roads are being reported as all clear. So I do not expect any problems from this system as it is moisture starved. We are tracking another system Thursday/Friday, but it is looking like a rain event with very little travel impacts expected.
Good Road Conditions This Morning
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Wed 3:46 AM, Dec 12, 2018