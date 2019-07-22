Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck on interstate near Chicago

A group of good Samaritans rushed to the aid of the driver of a flipped-over pickup truck Monday.

Good Samaritans helped a driver out of an overturned pickup truck on an interstate near Chicago. (Source: WLS/CNN)

The accident happened on I-88 in Oak Brook, Illinois.

The truck flipped over after a tire blowout.

Several people got out of their cars and worked together to flip the truck back on its side.

They then broke the windshield and freed the driver.

He was able to walk away from the crash, and he was transported to a hospital.

Copyright 2019 WLS via CNN. All rights reserved.