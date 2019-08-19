Good and Gather brand to be rolled out at Target stores in September

Shoppers will soon start seeing the Good and Gather brand at all Target locations.

Target says the new brand focuses on a wide range of high quality, affordable food and beverage products.

Among the everyday staples to be included in the lin; eggs, milk, fresh vegetables, meats, ready-made kinds of pasta plus more trendy items like avocado toast, salad kids and beet hummus.

Products are made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup and there's a money-back guarantee.

The Good and Gather label will be available in stores and online for same-day delivery starting September 15.

The company says by the end of 2020 the brand will include more than 2,000 products.