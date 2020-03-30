‘Goodnight with Dolly’: Country star to read bedtime stories to kids online

Add Dolly Parton to the list of celebrities entertaining us during the pandemic.

The country star and literacy advocate will be reading to America’s kids every Thursday night until June 4 on “Goodnight with Dolly.”

The Facebook event “will feature Dolly Parton reading a series of Imagination Library books all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time.”

The first story will be “The Little Engine That Could.”

“Goodnight with Dolly” begins April 2.

“Dolly hopes this series of stories will provide comfort and reassurance to coping kids and families during the shelter-in-place mandates,” her website says.

Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income.

The program has donated more than 100 million books in five countries since it started in 1995.

