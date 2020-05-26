Goodwill announces reopening plan for Illinois locations

Officials with Goodwill of the Heartland have announced their plans for a phased reopening of some of its stores. This will start with donation acceptance.

Goodwill of the Heartland will open its three Illinois retail locations for donation acceptance only starting on Friday, May 29.

This includes the stores in Geneseo, Rock Island and in Moline.

These stores will then open to shoppers on Monday, June 1st.

Hours of operation for donating and shopping will be reduced to:

- Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say these hours will be in effect until further notice.

The nonprofit retailer re-opened most of its Iowa stores in mid-May and is expecting a similar response when the Illinois stores re-open – a pent-up flow of donations.

“We know that people have been using their extra time at home to do lots or cleaning and organizing and they have donations packed and waiting for us," Vice President of Marketing Mindy Kayser said. "Opening up a few days just for donation acceptance will allow our employees to work through the expected surge and to get our stores re-stocked.”

Goodwill is instituting a no-contact donation drop-off procedure. Donors are asked to pre-sort their donations by clothing and non-clothing items in advance and to deposit them directly into large gaylord boxes staged in the donation drive through lanes at the stores. Goodwill will quarantine all donations before processing them for the sales floor.

When stores re-open, shoppers will notice new safety measures in place there too.

- Face masks will be required of all employees and shoppers.

- Plexiglass guards will be installed at cash registers.

- Limits will be placed on the number of shoppers allowed in at a time.

- Floor tape will designate places for customers to stand (6 feet apart) in line while waiting to check out.

- Dressing rooms will be closed.

- Drinking fountains will be turned off.

- Cleaning and disinfecting public and employee areas will take place regularly throughout the day.

- Greeters will be stationed at the front entrance to sanitize carts, welcome shoppers and explain new safety protocols.

The Goodwill of the Heartland Iowa stores that re-opened earlier in May include three Cedar Rapids locations, Marion, Iowa City, Coralville, Washington, Muscatine, Bettendorf, Davenport, Burlington and Clinton. Stores in Keokuk and Fairfield, Iowa will remain closed until further notice.