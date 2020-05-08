Goodwill to begin reopening stores in phases

Officials with Goodwill have announced they will be reopening their stores in phases; starting with donation acceptance.

"Goodwill of the Heartland will open eleven of its Iowa retail locations for DONATION ACCEPTANCE ONLY on Monday, May 11th," officials said in a release.

This includes; its three Cedar Rapids stores, Marion, Iowa City, Coralville, Washington, Muscatine, Bettendorf, Davenport and Burlington.

These 11 stores will then open to shoppers on Friday, May 15th.

Hours of operation for donating and shopping will be reduced to the following and officials say these hours are until further notice.

- Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We know that people have been using their extra time at home to do lots or cleaning and organizing and they have donations packed and waiting for us," Vice President of Marketing Mindy Kayser said. "Opening up a few days just for donation acceptance will allow our employees to work through the expected surge and to get our stores re-stocked.”

"Goodwill is instituting a no-contact donation drop-off procedure," officials said in the release. "Donors are asked to pre-sort their donations by clothing and non-clothing items in advance and to deposit them directly into large gaylord boxes staged in the donation drive through lanes at the stores. Goodwill will quarantine all donations for at least 72 hours before processing them for the sales floor."

Shoppers will notice new safety measures in place once the stores reopen to shoppers as well.

- Face masks will be required of all employees and shoppers.

- Plexiglass guards will be installed at cash registers.

- Limits will be placed on the number of shoppers allowed in at a time.

- Floor tape will designate places for customers to stand (6 feet apart) in line while waiting to check out.

- Dressing rooms will be closed.

- Drinking fountains will be turned off.

- Cleaning and disinfecting public and employee areas will take place regularly throughout the day.

- Greeters will be stationed at the front entrance to sanitize carts, welcome shoppers and explain new safety protocols.

Officials say the stores in Keokuk and Fairfield, Iowa as well as three Illinois locations in Geneseo, Rock Island and Moline will remain closed until further notice.

The Clinton, Iowa Goodwill store reopened to both shoppers and donors on Friday, May 1st.