Google to close Google Plus accounts in April

Google has officially set a date for closing its Google Plus personal consumer accounts.

On April 2, 2019, Google Plus accounts and pages will be shut down, and the process of deleting content will begin.

For consumers with Google Plus accounts, you may want to start saving your photos and content before April. Google says photos and videos backed up in Google Photos will not be deleted.

As early as Monday, users will no longer be able to create new Google Plus profiles, pages, communities or events. However, Google's G suite accounts for enterprises will remain active.

The company says low usage is partly to blame for the shutdown.