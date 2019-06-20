Gov. J.B. Pritzker issues new state disaster proclamation for Knox, Henry counties

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a new state disaster proclamation in response to the extensive flooding along the Mississippi, Illinois rivers and its tributaries.

The proclamation adds Knox and Henry counties to the list of areas directly impacted by flooding.

The state has been actively fighting flooding for more than 100 days. The proclamation allows for more resources to go towards the 37 counties affected, including Fulton, Henry, Jo Daviess, Rock Island and Whiteside counties.

"With heavy rain and historic flooding, rivers have crested throughout the state, causing untold damage to our communities," Pritzker said. "Homes, businesses, roads, bridges and farms have all been impacted, and local resources are nearing exhaustion as rains continue. I want to be clear: this administration will continue to provide all resources at our disposal to help our communities withstand and recover from this historic flooding. We stand with you and are here to help."

According to the governor's office, more than four million sandbags have been deployed across the state.