Gov. Kim Reynolds selects Iowa Supreme Court justice selection

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has selected Christopher McDonald as her Iowa Supreme Court justice selection.

She made the announcement Wednesday.

McDonald is from Des Moines and received his degree in law from the University of Iowa College of Law and his undergrad degree from Grand View University. In a release from the governor's office, it says McDonald has been serving on the Iowa Court of Appeals since September 2013. Judge McDonald also served as a district judge in the Fifth Judicial District.

“Judge McDonald has a wealth of life experience which has prepared him exceptionally well to serve our state in this new role,” said Gov. Reynolds. “He is a brilliant and thoughtful jurist who will bring a diverse and fair perspective to the bench. That’s vital as Iowans deserve a judge who believes in applying the law, not making it.”

Gov. Reynolds received three nominees from the state judicial nominating commission. Over the past several weeks, she personally interviewed each nominee, received extensive written materials from the nominees, and heard input from dozens of Iowans around the state.

McDonald is the governor’s second appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court.