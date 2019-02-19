Gov. Kim Reynolds signs historic education funding bills in Iowa

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed HF306 and HF307, a historic Prek-12 education funding bill.

Governor Reynolds signed the bill at the Iowa State Capitol. HF306 and HF307 were the first bills the governor has signed in 2019.

"This new education funding helps us get our young people ready for the challenges of a 21st century economy,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I commend lawmakers for their quick action on school funding this session, which will help school districts prepare for the next school year. Education is and will remain a top priority for my administration.”

HF 306 and HF 307 adds nearly $90 million in new money for preK-12 and it amounts to $19 million for transportation equity funding and $2.9 for per pupil funding. With this new legislation signed into law, the state of Iowa has invested $845 million of new money in preK-12 education since 2011.