Gov. Pritzker launches website, 'Get Hired', to help those affected by COVID-19

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and the Illinois Department of Employment Services (IDES) today launched Get Hired Illinois – a new portal designed to connect workers with available job and career training opportunities across the state of Illinois.

Pritzker also announced that beginning in June, Illinois residents will have free access to online workforce development courses via a partnership with Coursera. With Illinois facing record unemployment as a result of COVID-19, the Coursera partnership and Get Hired page will serve as important measures in the state’s overall efforts to get people back to work.

The new Get Hired portal blends IDES and DCEO resources to provide a one-stop-shop for both job seekers and employers—providing information on job opportunities as well as unemployment resources. The page is designed to be user-friendly for job seekers of all levels and backgrounds and allows employers to upload jobs, virtual career fairs and training opportunities.

You can access the 'Get Hired' website here​.

The state also announced a new partnership with Coursera, providing workers looking for new employment opportunities additional resources for professional development. The partnership will help individuals navigate new career pathways, with a focus on training in the Information Technology field.

After completing the online programs, participants will have the opportunity to continue in their studies at a local community college or university, or to connect with employers through their local workforce boards.

Get Hired currently features nearly 60,000 available job opportunities in a variety of industries. While the State of Illinois continues to support businesses across all industries, it is working to encourage more employers to participate in Get Hired IL, and to upload newly created job and paid apprenticeship opportunities made available in the coming weeks.

The administration continues to work with Illinois employers, higher education and local workforce agencies to make additional resources available to job seekers in the coming weeks – including virtual job fairs hosted by employers. More than 70 employers have committed to hosting virtual job fairs through the Get Hired website, with the number of employers growing daily.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit Get Hired often for updates on available opportunities. Illinois residents can access the Coursera platform on Illinois WorkNet beginning June 1, 2020.

