Gov. Pritzker signs bill making state's medical marijuana program permanent

Recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois in the coming months, and on Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation to also make the state's medical marijuana program permanent.

Under the program, people diagnosed with autism, chronic pain and other conditions will be able to apply for a medical cannabis license. Nurse practitioners and physicians assistants will also be able to certify patients for the program.

"This legislation brings our medical cannabis program in line with my administration's vision for equity, and it makes adjustments for the lessons we've learned since its inception," Gov. Pritzker said during Monday's signing.

Recreational marijuana will be fully legal in Illinois starting January 1 for all adults over age 21.

