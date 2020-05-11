Gov. Pritzker working from home after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office says a senior staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, but the governor has tested negative.

The first-term Democrat's office released a statement Monday saying all employees, including Pritzker, will work from home "for an appropriate isolation period" but didn't specify how long.

The office says the staff member was asymptomatic, but tested positive last week and was in close proximity to the governor. Pritzker and all other staff have tested negative.

Roughly 20 administration officials have been working from a downtown Chicago office building where Pritkzer was holding daily news conferences during the pandemic.

