Gov. Reynolds: COVID-19 cases to peak in Iowa soon

Governor Kim Reynolds (R-IA) announced four additional people have died due to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths in the state to 53.

Those four deaths include:

- One elderly patient in Polk County

- One elderly patient in Clayton County

- One older adult patient in Allamakee County

- One older adult patient in Johnson County

Meanwhile, Governor Reynolds announced 96 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,995 cases in 82 counties. In the past 24 hours, 407 tests returned negative for a total of 17,874 negative tests. 908 people have recovered from the virus with a recovery rate of 46%.

The State Hygienic Lab currently has 3,048 tests available at this time.

Governor Reynolds says there's a new outbreak at a long-term care facility. The new outbreak occurred at the Wilton Retirement community in Muscatine County.

At this time Governor Reynolds says 171 people are hospitalized, including 20 in the last 24 hours, 78 of which are in the ICU, and 43 people are on ventilators. Currently, the state has 7,930 inpatient beds available, 533 ICU beds, and 718 ventilators available for use.

Wednesday, Governor Reynolds announced the state is sending 900 tests to the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa to get the scope of the outbreak in the area. Through those tests, the state will conduct "contact testing" to determine how large the outbreak could become and the people who could possibly develop symptoms.

Meanwhile, public health officials cautiously announced the state is seeing the number of new cases level off, however, that will likely change as the department learns the test results from the Tyson plant. Health leaders are predicting Iowa will see it's COVID-19 peak in mid-to-late April. The Governor says she's looking over date to determine when and where businesses can reopen across the state. She says, "We have to be strategic, responsible, and thoughtful" about how the state opens back up.