Gov. Reynolds aiming to expand Iowa’s trade opportunities with Japan

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is helping lead a 24-member trade mission delegation to Japan.

Reynolds, the delegation and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, are in Japan aiming to expand trade and investment opportunities.

Japan is Iowa’s third largest trading partner overall and Iowa’s largest export market when it comes to pork and beef.

That’s why Reynolds said she wants to keep Iowa’s relationship strong with Japan and explore further business opportunities.

“There’s no better testament to the success we've seen in exporting than to take a look at our numbers in 2018 where we exported a total of $18 billion in goods last year,” said Reynolds. “Japan is an important partner and we want to encourage Iowa companies to get involved in the Japanese market.”

In 2018, Iowa companies exported $1.5 billion in goods to Japan. Of that amount, $537 million came from exporting meat products and $491 million came from exporting corn.

Reynolds said expanding trade and investment with Japan will help Iowa’s economy.

“Not only does exporting generate billions of dollars annually, but it also enables our companies to expand operations and create quality jobs for Iowans,” she said.

Reynolds, Naig and the delegation are meeting with Yamanashi’s Governor Kotaro Nagaski this week.