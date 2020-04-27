Gov. Reynolds allows 77 Iowa counties to partially reopen May 1st

Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds (R-IA) announced certain businesses in 77 Iowa counties can partially reopen on May 1st, saying, "We must learn to live with COVID-19 until there is a vaccine."

Gov. Reynolds says restaurants, fitness centers, and retails stores in those counties can reopen at 50% capacity. Enclosed shopping malls can also reopen at half capacity, but play areas, large seating areas, and food courts must remain closed. Churches will also be allowed to reopen, but must maintain the current social distancing guidelines. Gov. Reynolds also says social, community, leisure, recreational, and sporting events are still limited to ten people.

The 22 counties that must remain closed include Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington, and Woodbury.

At this time, closures in those 22 counties have been extended to May 15th.

Despite relaxing some of the restrictions, Gov. Reynolds advises Iowans to continue to follow CDC guidelines. She also suggests older Iowans and those with preexisting conditions should continue to stay home.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 349 new cases in the state, plus nine additional deaths. The statewide total now stands at 5,868 cases and 127 total deaths. The nine people who died were all older and elderly adults, eight people had known preexisting conditions.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,668 people tested negative for a total of 32,282 negative tests. 2,021 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in a 34% recovery rate.

Gov. Reynolds says at this point, 1 in every 82 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.

