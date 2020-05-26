Gov. Reynolds extends disaster proclamation, announces more reopenings

Governor Kim Reynolds said Iowa is on the "road to recovery."

"For our state, recovery means striking a balance," she said. "We cannot prioritize lives over livelihoods or vice versa."

Tuesday morning, the governor extended her existing disaster proclamation through June 25 but also announced more business reopenings.

As of June 1, places like speedways, outdoor performance venues, casinos, bowling alleys, theme parks, and arcades can reopen. Many will be limited to 50-percent capacity.

The governor also announced that sports gatherings of more than ten people may resume, as long as proper social distancing is practiced.

Meantime, as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the state’s website reported a total of 17,659 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 466 deaths in Iowa.

That’s 102 new confirmed cases and an additional 10 deaths over the last 24-hours.

In total 134,985 Iowans have been tested.

Gov. Reynolds (R-IA) said more than 28,000 Iowans were tested last week and Friday was the highest testing day to date with 2,114 people tested.

Gov. Reynolds also said the number of new positive cases in Iowa is now trending down.

The state is reporting 101 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Iowans who have recovered from the virus up to 9,442.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.