Gov. Reynolds honors Iowa State fan behind viral fundraiser with day of recognition

The Iowa State fan who jokingly made a plea for people to Venmo him beer money and subsequently decided to donate the money is getting his own day of recognition.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation making Saturday "Carson King Day" on Wednesday. (Gov. Kim Reynolds/Facebook)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that Saturday will be Carson King Day in honor of his generosity to the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's hospital.

During her signing of the proclamation, Gov. Reynolds said King's selflessness is an example of how "Iowa Nice" isn't just a slogan.

King is donating more than $1 million to the hospital, including matching donations from two companies, Anheuser-Busch and Venmo.

King will be in attendance at the University of Iowa game on Saturday to partake in the famous wave.