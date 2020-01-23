Gov. Reynolds: increase in child care tax credits would help make daycare more affordable

Iowa lawmakers are proposing increasing child care tax credits to make child care more affordable.

Governor Kim Reynolds says it would not just help pay for daycare but help Iowans enter the workforce.

United Way estimates the average Iowa family will pay $10,000 a year for child care, with the price going up for each child added.

Governor Reynolds' plan extends credits for households making $90,000 a year.

Right now families making $45,000 or less qualify.

