Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Muscatine County, extends existing proclamations

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for three counties Monday, including Muscatine County, and extended existing disaster proclamations.

It's in response to severe weather beginning May 17 and continuing.

The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of this spring's severe weather.

It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents of Muscatine County, along with Mills and Washington counties. The program provides grants of up to $5,000 for eligible households. That include households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or a maximum annual income of $41,560.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. The grant application and instructions can be found here.

The proclamation also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which addresses serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship or injury. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance. There are no income requirements for this program.

For more information on the program, head here.

Gov. Reynolds also issued a proclamation extending existing proclamations of disaster emergency for March flooding for an additional 30 days, to July 10, 2019.

