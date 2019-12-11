Gov. Reynolds launches anti-vaping social media campaign

Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a public service campaign to address increased vaping by Iowa teenagers.

The campaign announced Wednesday will focus on social media and information programs for parents and students.

“As a mom, grandma and governor of Iowa, I believe we have an opportunity and a responsibility to combat the teen vaping epidemic,” Reynolds said, in a statement. “By increasing awareness and education on the known risks of vaping, we can help prevent our young people from setting themselves up for a lifelong addiction to nicotine. Working together as a team we can address the issue holistically, and effectively reach teens and parents with the right information.”

The campaign will feature videos targeted at teens on Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Hulu and other sites. Resources are also planned to be provided to educators and school nurses.

According to the state, the percentage of 11th grade students who admitted to vaping increased to 22 percent in 2018 from 9 percent in 2016.

Reynolds says she won't sign an executive order to ban the sale of flavored vaping products because such moves have been blocked in the courts in other states.