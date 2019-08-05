Gov. Reynolds orders all state flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of shooting victims

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all state flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, August 8 in remembrance of two mass shootings over the weekend.

Photo: Michael Holzworth / DoD

Gov. Reynolds made the order on Monday to shed light on the shootings on August 3 in El Paso, Texas and on August 4 in Dayton, Ohio.

The governor issued her order in conjunction with President Trump's proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same length of time.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.