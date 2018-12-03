Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff until Dec. 31 to honor former President George HW Bush

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff until the end of the year to honor former President George HW Bush.

“Last night, we didn’t just lose a patriot who dedicated his life to serving America, but also a loving husband, father and grandfather who now leaves behind a grieving family," Reynolds said on Saturday.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex.

Schools, businesses, individuals, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to also fly the flag at half-staff as a sign of respect.